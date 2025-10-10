Drake lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar diss track tossed by federal judge

New York, New York - A federal judge in New York on Thursday threw out a defamation case filed by Canadian rapper Drake against his own label Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Drake (l.) against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. © Daniel LEAL and TOMMASO BODDI / AFP

In 2024, the superstar rappers exchanged a litany of increasingly vitriolic songs, with Lamar delivering the major blow with his chart-topping Not Like Us.

In his suit filed in January, Drake accused Universal – which is behind both artists – of betraying him in favor of profits by promoting the song, which features punchlines that accuse him of pedophilia.

The lawsuit also cited the track's promotion as causing a "physical threat to Drake's safety" as well as a "bombardment of online harassment."

But Judge Jeannette Vargas said Lamar's lyrics about the 38-year-old Canadian artist – born Aubrey Drake Graham – amounted to "nonactionable opinion."

"The issue in this case is whether 'Not Like Us' can reasonably be understood to convey as a factual matter that Drake is a pedophile or that he has engaged in sexual relations with minors," Vargas wrote in her ruling.

"In light of the overall context in which the statements in the recording were made, the Court holds that it cannot."