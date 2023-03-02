Drake reveals his music regrets: "I hate hearing that sh*t!"

Atlanta, Georgia - Drake is one of music's most prominent rappers , but he surprisingly has a few regrets that may be twenty years too late.

Drizzy Drake has revealed his two biggest regrets from his decades-long music career. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/champagnepapi

The 36-year-old Certified Lover Boy has never been shy about his feelings, particularly when it comes to his exes and crushes.

Yet during his recent interview with Lil Yachty for A Moody Conversation, Drizzy looked back with remorse for calling out fellow rappers and name-dropping his exes in his songs, claiming that he hates "hearing that sh*t."

"I think that, and sometimes when I've said girls' names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on and I'm like, 'Maybe I could've done without, like, sh*ting on people for age or disrupting somebody's life," the Passionfruit rapper explained.



"The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody one time be like, 'You know, it's not necessarily what you're saying about me, it's the fact that you said it.'"

Though Drake did say that he's "trying" to refrain from continuing the bad habit, he added, "But I like to be honest in music too so that one’s a push and pull."

It looks like he had some slip-ups on his latest album Her Loss which dropped in November, where he took swipes at Megan Thee Stallion and his alleged ex Serena Williams, who he's mentioned on tracks before.