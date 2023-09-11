Drew Barrymore ignites firestorm after resuming talk show amid writers' strike

New York, New York - Drew Barrymore is facing heavy criticism after the star resumed production on her titular talk show despite the ongoing writers' strike .

Drew Barrymore's decision to resume her talk show amid the writers' strike has received backlash from both fans and union members. © Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Et tu, Drew?

Though she pulled out of being the host of this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards in a show of support for the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 48-year-old entertainer has decided to restart filming of The Drew Barrymore Show, despite the unions still being on strike.

On Sunday, Barrymore, whose show is set to resume September 18, made an official statement over the matter via Instagram.

"To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," the actress shared.

"I own this choice," she continued, adding, "Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."