Drew Barrymore pulls out as MTV Movie & TV Awards host in support of WGA strike

Santa Monica, California - Actor Drew Barrymore has pulled out as host of the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards in solidarity with the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America.

On Thursday, Drew Barrymore confirmed she has stepped down as host of the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Variety, the 38-year-old has stepped down as the host of Sunday's award ceremony.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement.

The Scream alum is on board to host the MTV ceremony next year, and she thanked the company for being "some of the best partners."

Along with Barrymore's exit, the award show has made a number of changes amid the strike.



The MTV Movie and TV Awards will go on as planned but without a host, and any WGA writers will no longer be participating.

The evening's red carpet has also been canceled, and more stars are expected to pull out of the event in the coming days.