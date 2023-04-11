Drew Barrymore's first shave in months interrupted by alarm as fans praise her relatability

New York, New York - Clad only in a bath towel and covered in shaving cream, Drew Barrymore had to hastily leave her bubble bath after her house alarm suddenly began to go off.

Wearing only a towel, Drew Barrymore was forced out of the bathtub by her house alarm. © Collage: Instagram/drewbarrymore

"You cannot make this stuff up," the 48-year-old actor says in the clip shared to Instagram. "I was so excited. I was finally shaving after three months, but the house alarm is going off, so..."

The alarm's siren can be heard sounding loudly in the background.

Wrapped in a towel, the Charlie's Angels star sets out to find the cause of the noise. She walks through her house with a puzzled expression and after turning off the alarm, returns to the bathroom.

"Well, that bath is just over," Barrymore says with a smirk.

"I did get to shave, though. Under absolute stress and duress and panic, but I got it done," she adds with a note of pride. "So joke's on you, house alarm!"

"Just a moment that I will not let get the best of me… I’ll laugh instead," Barrymore wrote under the video.