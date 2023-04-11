Drew Barrymore's first shave in months interrupted by alarm as fans praise her relatability
New York, New York - Clad only in a bath towel and covered in shaving cream, Drew Barrymore had to hastily leave her bubble bath after her house alarm suddenly began to go off.
"You cannot make this stuff up," the 48-year-old actor says in the clip shared to Instagram. "I was so excited. I was finally shaving after three months, but the house alarm is going off, so..."
The alarm's siren can be heard sounding loudly in the background.
Wrapped in a towel, the Charlie's Angels star sets out to find the cause of the noise. She walks through her house with a puzzled expression and after turning off the alarm, returns to the bathroom.
"Well, that bath is just over," Barrymore says with a smirk.
"I did get to shave, though. Under absolute stress and duress and panic, but I got it done," she adds with a note of pride. "So joke's on you, house alarm!"
"Just a moment that I will not let get the best of me… I’ll laugh instead," Barrymore wrote under the video.
Fans praise Drew Barrymore's relatability
Fans loved the funny clip, giving it more than 160,000 likes in one day.
Many took to the comments section to praise Barrymore for being so relatable.
"Why do I love that you just have a regular bathtub and not 1000 ft.² bathroom?" one follower wrote.
"Shes so stunning and her bathroom is so... normal??!! I was expecting some gigantic freestanding tub embossed with gold or something," another wrote.
Barrymore has previously delighted fans with her down-to-earth social media posts, including a viral TikTok of the star dancing in the rain.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/drewbarrymore