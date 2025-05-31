Diddy's defense attacks credibility of accuser as Trump ponders pardon

New York, New York - The defense for Sean "Diddy" Combs on Friday used upbeat social media posts to attack the credibility of one of the women accusing the music mogul of sexual assault during his federal trial in New York.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense lawyer questioned the credibility of a former assistant accusing him of sexual assault. © REUTERS

"Isn't it true that Mr Combs never had unwanted nonconsensual forcible contact with you?" lawyer Brian Steel said to a former Bad Boys Records assistant testifying under the pseudonym Mia, during questioning that included displays of her personal social media posts.

The testimony came as President Donald Trump pondered aloud if he would offer 55-year-old Combs a pardon during a press conference at the White House Friday, saying: "I don't know, I would certainly look at the facts."

The facts are still unfolding in a trial that is expected to last into summer, in a case that revolves around Combs's relationship with his former girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. The disgraced rapper faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could land him in prison for life.

Earlier in the trial Ventura detailed years of alleged abuse and coercive, drug-fueled sex marathons with male prostitutes known as "freak-offs."

This week, Mia described how her job between 2009 and 2017 became a nightmare as she worked to protect Ventura from Combs's fits of rage, or care for her after the attacks, tending to "busted lips," "bruises," and "a black eye."

Combs would tell Mia to "go take care of her," adding that "we were not allowed" to go out until her injuries healed enough to conceal, Mia testified Thursday.

She also testified that she personally endured abuses, including rapes, while working for Combs, recounting the painful and traumatic episodes with her head bowed.