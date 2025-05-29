Kylie Jenner is "keeping an eye" on Timothée Chalamet around her "flirty" sisters

All in the family? Insiders dish that Kylie Jenner doesn't want her flirty and single sisters around the charming Timothée Chalamet as their romance blossoms!

Los Angeles, California - Does Kylie Jenner have a problem with her sisters being around Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner (l.) is apparently worried about her flirty sisters being around her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet (r.)
Insiders recently dished that the Khy founder is determined to keep the Kar-Jenners away from the Dune star.

Apparently, Kylie is worried that her single sisters – Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner – will "melt" over her "charming" boyfriend.

While she loves her siblings very much, an inside source told RadarOnline that the beauty mogul "doesn't trust them farther than she can throw them."

Another insider tattled that Kim and Kendall were seen "fawning all over" Timothée at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Kylie allegedly doesn't want her sisters to reveal "embarrassing stories about her as catty sisters are known to do" – specifically, Khloé.

"There's tension and competitiveness whenever Khloé's around because she is insecure about her looks and needs affirmation that she's hot and sexy," the insider said.

This may mean that fans probably won't see the Oscar-nominee on The Kardashians anytime soon!

Kylie's jealousy also showed when it was reported that she had "banned" Timothée from filming sex scenes in movies.

Let's face facts, the Kylie Cosmetics owner's boyfriend is very attractive, but will this cause issues for Kimothée down the line?

