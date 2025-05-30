Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA in matching looks at Knicks game!

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were all smiles on Thursday as they turned the latest Knicks-Pacers playoff showdown into a swoon-worthy date ngiht.

Timothée Chalamet (l.) and Kylie Jenner weren't shy about showing their affection as they attended Thursday's Knicks-Pacers playoff game. © Collage: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect & Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old actor – and very loyal Knicks fan – brought his girlfriend to game five of the Eastern Conference Finals after attending the first four matchups solo.

Kylie and Timothée both channeled the team's signature colors in orange jackets, with the 27-year-old reality star completing her 'fit with a cropped white tee and black leather pants.

The Dune star, meanwhile, donned a black top and dark jeans, which featured blue-and-orange crosses in another nod to the Knicks.

Thankfully, New York pulled out the win to keep their playoff hopes alive, forcing a game six in Indiana on Saturday night.

Kylie and Timothée were caught packing on the PDA throughout the night, per footage shared by Page Six, and after the game wrapped up, they shared another sweet moment as the beauty mogul snapped photos of her beau with a digital camera as he celebrated the win.