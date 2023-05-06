Ed Sheeran celebrates court victory with surprise concert on the open road!
New York, New York - After winning his Marvin Gaye copyright trial, singer Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in the Big Apple when he pulled out his guitar for a mini-concert in the middle of the road!
The Grammy winner was in the city on Friday to check out a pop-up store in Soho where his latest album Subtract (stylized as -) was available.
Sheeran's song Thinking Out Loud was at the center of the alleged copyright infringement case for Marvin Gaye's song, Let's Get It On, which Sheeran played at his mid-street show on Friday.
As reported by Page Six, the singer jumped on a car and strummed his guitar while surrounded by many fans who had come to the pop-up shop to purchase his latest album.
Onlookers as well as fans filmed the surprise performance from the street and surrounding house windows, singing along to the heartfelt ballad with their idol.
The mini-concert was a great way for one of Taylor Swift's best friends to blow off some courtroom steam while celebrating his music.
Ed Sheeran calls himself "just a guy with a guitar"
Addressing his accusers, Sheeran said plainly, "We've spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords that are also different and used every day by songwriters all over the world."
"They are part of the songwriting alphabet, our toolbox, and should be there for all of us, and no one owns them or the way they are played, just like no one owns the color blue," the singer said in court.
The 32-year-old, who announced he would put an end to his career if he lost the court case, continued, "I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves to write music that people can enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake. The fact that I had to be in New York for this trial caused me to miss being with my family at my grandma's funeral in Ireland, and I'll never get that time back."
The singer was sued twice for allegedly stealing the work of other artists in the past. Both cases were settled out of court.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/juliaadrian119