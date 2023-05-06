Ed Sheeran celebrates court victory with surprise concert on the open road!

New York, New York - After winning his Marvin Gaye copyright trial, singer Ed Sheeran surprised his fans in the Big Apple when he pulled out his guitar for a mini- concert in the middle of the road!

Ed Sheeran held a mini-concert atop a car in New York City after winning the Marvin Gaye copyright trial. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/juliaadrian119

The Grammy winner was in the city on Friday to check out a pop-up store in Soho where his latest album Subtract (stylized as -) was available.

Sheeran's song Thinking Out Loud was at the center of the alleged copyright infringement case for Marvin Gaye's song, Let's Get It On, which Sheeran played at his mid-street show on Friday.

As reported by Page Six, the singer jumped on a car and strummed his guitar while surrounded by many fans who had come to the pop-up shop to purchase his latest album.

Onlookers as well as fans filmed the surprise performance from the street and surrounding house windows, singing along to the heartfelt ballad with their idol.

The mini-concert was a great way for one of Taylor Swift's best friends to blow off some courtroom steam while celebrating his music.

