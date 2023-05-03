Music release radar: albums and singles dropping May 1-7

The new music releases for the first week of May 2023 are hot as ever with albums and singles from an array of artists. Check out the releases on TAG24's radar.

There's nothing like new music to kick-start a new month, and the first week of May 2023 boasts new albums and single releases for today's hottest artists and rising stars.

Ed Sheeran's fifth studio album Subtract is set to be released on Friday, May 5. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP There's nothing better than soaking in the May sunshine with some new music drops! This week, there are a handful of album and single releases in a multitude of genres that are worth checking out. No matter your musical preference, there's sure to be an album or a song that suits your taste. With so many music drops happening on a rolling basis, it's easy to lose track of what's dropping and when. Here are the album and single release dates on our radar for May 1-7.

Albums by: Lexie Carroll, Atmosphere, Ed Sheeran, JELEEL!, IDK, and The Lemon Twigs

IDK is dropping his new album, F65, on Friday, May 5. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Lexie Carroll - it's difficult to talk On Wednesday, indie singer-songwriter Lexie Carroll's five-track EP, it's difficult to talk, was released for all the world to enjoy. The EP features heartstring-pulling songs like central line and growing pains.



Atmosphere - So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously The incomparable rap duo Atmosphere is set to drop their next album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, on Friday via Rhymeslayers. The album will include the previously released songs Sculpting with Fire and Okay.



Ed Sheeran -Subtract (stylized as -) Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated fifth album Subtract (stylized as -), is expected to be released on Friday.



The artist had revealed in a handwritten note that he's been working on Subtract "for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," he wrote in the note. "then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."



JELEEL! - REAL RAW! Rhode Island native JELEEL! is dropping his debut album titled REAL RAW! on Friday via 10k Projects. The rapper dropped the first song from the album, RIDE THE WAVE!, in 2022. IDK - F65 IDK's new album F-65 drops on Friday, and while it's his fourth official album release, the rapper considers it his 10th.



Speaking of the album, IDK reportedly said, "My new album is kinda like a matured version of SubTRAP, but I’m talking about people of color in general, not just drugs. I learned I have a special gift, I can have a conversation with someone one time and be able to tell their story in a way they couldn’t, but always wanted to. I’m seeing what I was blessed to do."



The Lemon Twigs - Everything Harmony On Friday, New York rock duo The Lemon Twigs is releasing their fourth full-length album, Everything Harmony. The album will feature the previously released song Any Time Of Day, which debuted in February.



Speaking of the new album in a press release, the band, comprised of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, said Everything Harmony "swings between moments of depression and isolation and episodes of dizzying euphoria."

Singles by: Emily King and Kimberly Perry

in addition to six notable album drops, there are two singles to look out for this week. First is Emily King's new soulful song Special Occasion, which dropped on Tuesday. Flash forward to Friday, and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is set to make a splash as a solo artist with the release of If I Die Young Pt. 2, which picks up where The Band Perry's hit 2010 single If I Die Young left off.