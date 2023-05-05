Ed Sheeran says Taylor Swift's long-time friendship is like "therapy" for him

New York, New York - It's nice to have a friend...especially when that friend is global superstar Taylor Swift !

Ed Sheeran (c) discussed his friendship with Taylor Swift in a new interview with Zane Lowe. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old's long-time friend and fellow musician, Ed Sheeran, spoke about their relationship in a new interview with Zane Lowe.

"I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she's one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at," the 32-year-old said, per PEOPLE.

The Thinking Out Loud artist compared their chats to "therapy," emphasizing how important it is to be able to speak with "someone that genuinely gets it."

Sheeran also revealed that their recent musical reunion on Red (Taylor's Version) led Swift to connect him with her folklore and evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studios.

"I'm incredibly grateful. I'm making some of the most meaningful music, to me, that I've made in a long time," he said of the work he's done with Dessner.

Swift and Sheeran's friendship has led to some magical music moments on both artists' albums, and some fans are speculating a live performance of their collaborations may be coming soon on The Eras Tour!