Ed Sheeran says Taylor Swift's long-time friendship is like "therapy" for him
New York, New York - It's nice to have a friend...especially when that friend is global superstar Taylor Swift!
The 33-year-old's long-time friend and fellow musician, Ed Sheeran, spoke about their relationship in a new interview with Zane Lowe.
"I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she's one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at," the 32-year-old said, per PEOPLE.
The Thinking Out Loud artist compared their chats to "therapy," emphasizing how important it is to be able to speak with "someone that genuinely gets it."
Sheeran also revealed that their recent musical reunion on Red (Taylor's Version) led Swift to connect him with her folklore and evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studios.
"I'm incredibly grateful. I'm making some of the most meaningful music, to me, that I've made in a long time," he said of the work he's done with Dessner.
Swift and Sheeran's friendship has led to some magical music moments on both artists' albums, and some fans are speculating a live performance of their collaborations may be coming soon on The Eras Tour!
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have collaborated several times
Most recently, the Anti-Hero singer was featured in a duet remix of Sheeran's song, The Joker and The Queen, which originally appeared on his 2021 album =.
The Shape of You artist, meanwhile, was featured on End Game, from Swift's 2017 album Reputation.
Sheeran also collaborated on the duet Everything Has Changed from 2012's Red, which was re-recorded in 2021 for Taylor's Version of the album.
A previously unreleased duet between the pair, Run, was re-recorded and added to the new version of the album as well.
With Swift off to Nashville for The Eras Tour this weekend, some fans are speculating that a reunion may be in the works!
Swift shouted out both Lana Del Rey and The National on the day of their new releases at recent Eras Tour shows by performing her collaborations with them as one of the surprise songs.
Sheeran dropped his new album on Friday, so concertgoers can likely count on a live rendition of End Game, Everything Has Changed, or Run at the evening's Eras Tour show - maybe with a special appearance by Sheeran himself!
