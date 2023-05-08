Elizabeth Hurley teases fans with stunning new bikini pics

Herefordshire, UK - Gossip Girl actor Elizabeth Hurley had fans seeing double in her latest Instagram post.

British actor Elizabeth Hurley left fans in awe with her latest Instagram bikini snaps. © Screenshot Instagram @elizabethhurley1

Liz Hurley fans are in awe over her latest Instagram, which shows The Royals star enjoying the summer vibes in a stringy bikini from her own swimwear line.

"Did you know I have a twin? We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach," Hurley wrote under her image.

The picture features the 57-year-old in a stunning two-piece, apparently looking at an identical twin, but it quickly becomes apparent she is actually taking a mirror selfie.

Fans were blown away: "One of the most stunning women on the planet," one enthusiastic follower wrote.

"You've aged like a fine wine," another commented.

The post garnered around 200,000 likes within a few hours.