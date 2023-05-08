Elizabeth Hurley teases fans with stunning new bikini pics
Herefordshire, UK - Gossip Girl actor Elizabeth Hurley had fans seeing double in her latest Instagram post.
Liz Hurley fans are in awe over her latest Instagram, which shows The Royals star enjoying the summer vibes in a stringy bikini from her own swimwear line.
"Did you know I have a twin? We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach," Hurley wrote under her image.
The picture features the 57-year-old in a stunning two-piece, apparently looking at an identical twin, but it quickly becomes apparent she is actually taking a mirror selfie.
Fans were blown away: "One of the most stunning women on the planet," one enthusiastic follower wrote.
"You've aged like a fine wine," another commented.
The post garnered around 200,000 likes within a few hours.
Elizabeth Hurley reveals her secret to staying fit
Fans were in wonder over Hurley's sexy snaps and wanted to know the secret behind her youthful looks.
Apparently, Hurley's routine involves regular exercise and a healthy diet. In 2021, she revealed to Womens Health Magazine that she goes for a walk for at least 20 minutes every day and does gardening and other activities.
The British actor also swears by natural foods without additives.
Cover photo: Screenshot Instagram @elizabethhurley1