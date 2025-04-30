Are Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid feuding amid the It Ends With Us legal drama?
Los Angeles, California - Is Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid's friendship in jeopardy amid the Another Simple Favor star's legal battle against Justin Baldoni?
Fans are surmising that the longtime friends are on the outs after the Gossip Girl star noticeably skipped the supermodel's star-studded 30th birthday bash.
Hadid partied with her rumored new boo, Bradley Cooper, her sister, Bella, and actor Anne Hathaway, but Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds were absent from the shindig.
Media personality Kjersti Flaa – who went viral for recirculating an awkward interview with Lively last summer – theorized on her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, "I think it's weird that you don't show up at one of your friends' 30th birthday party."
She added, "I think maybe Gigi Hadid didn't want Lively to show up because both her and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, are probably waiting to be subpoenaed," referring to the Age of Adeline star's ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.
Is Hugh Jackman being warned to stay away from Blake and Ryan?
Lively's relationship with Taylor Swift has also reportedly become strained amid the It Ends With Us co-stars' case, and there's even talk that Hugh Jackman is being "warned" to stay away from his close friend Reynolds.
Per the Daily Mail, insiders claim he's being advised to avoid the superstar amid the messy legal battle. However, the Wolverine star recently joined the couple at the premiere of Another Simple Favor, and Lively and Reynolds later attended Jackman's new play in New York.
The legal battle began when Lively sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment, after which the director countersued Lively and Reynolds for defamation. The case is expected to go to court next year.
