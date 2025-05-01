Harvey Weinstein's lawyer hurls new accusation at his alleged victim

New York, New York - Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's lawyer claimed Thursday that one of his accusers had only made allegations of sexual assault to prosecutors so she could sue the wealthy Hollywood lynchpin.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's lawyer claimed Thursday that one of his accusers had only made allegations of sexual assault to prosecutors so she could sue the wealthy Hollywood lynchpin. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / POOL / AFP

Miriam Haleyi (48) is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape – a list that includes Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

Their accounts helped galvanize the #MeToo movement nearly a decade ago, but are being re-litigated as Weinstein faces a new trial in New York.

Haleyi strongly rejected the attorney's suggestion as she was cross-examined Thursday, saying that she had only spoken out to support and encourage other women who alleged Weinstein attacked them.

"You didn't mention a meeting at Claridge's in London... You didn't mention friendly emails... you told the press only part of the story," Weinstein's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said of Haleyi's media appearances denouncing her client's behavior.

"I told the part that was relevant to what I was trying to share," said Haleyi.

Weinstein's 2020 convictions on charges relating to Haleyi and aspiring actor Jessica Mann were overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled that the way witnesses were handled in the original trial was unlawful.

Back in a Manhattan courtroom, Haleyi has this week tearfully recalled the day in July 2006 when she says she accepted an invitation to visit Weinstein's Soho apartment, where the alleged assault happened. At the time, she was a showbiz production assistant looking for work.