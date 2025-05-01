Harvey Weinstein's lawyer hurls new accusation at his alleged victim
New York, New York - Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's lawyer claimed Thursday that one of his accusers had only made allegations of sexual assault to prosecutors so she could sue the wealthy Hollywood lynchpin.
Miriam Haleyi (48) is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape – a list that includes Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.
Their accounts helped galvanize the #MeToo movement nearly a decade ago, but are being re-litigated as Weinstein faces a new trial in New York.
Haleyi strongly rejected the attorney's suggestion as she was cross-examined Thursday, saying that she had only spoken out to support and encourage other women who alleged Weinstein attacked them.
"You didn't mention a meeting at Claridge's in London... You didn't mention friendly emails... you told the press only part of the story," Weinstein's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said of Haleyi's media appearances denouncing her client's behavior.
"I told the part that was relevant to what I was trying to share," said Haleyi.
Weinstein's 2020 convictions on charges relating to Haleyi and aspiring actor Jessica Mann were overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled that the way witnesses were handled in the original trial was unlawful.
Back in a Manhattan courtroom, Haleyi has this week tearfully recalled the day in July 2006 when she says she accepted an invitation to visit Weinstein's Soho apartment, where the alleged assault happened. At the time, she was a showbiz production assistant looking for work.
Miriam Haleyi hits back at claim she made allegations to sue Weinstein
"I had [a] press conference to share what happened to me in support of the other women," Haleyi said as Weinstein watched on.
Haleyi denied that she went to the prosecutor, the Manhattan District Attorney (DA), only after she realized she could not sue Weinstein because of the statute of limitations.
"At no point in that time did I think... there would be an option to get monetary compensation," she said during the sometimes heated exchanges with Weinstein's lawyer.
The lawyer alleged that the only way Haleyi could bring a lawsuit was if prosecutors brought charges.
"I didn't know that," Haleyi said.
"Your interest in coming forward to the DA's office only happened after you learned that you could sue him if they brought criminal charges," Bonjean repeated.
The former Miramax studio boss is charged in the New York retrial with the 2006 sexual assault of Haleyi and the 2013 rape of Mann. He also faces a new count for an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old in 2006.
Weinstein – the producer of a string of box office hits such as Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love – has never acknowledged any wrongdoing.
He is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted in California of raping and assaulting a European actor more than a decade ago.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP