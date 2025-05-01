Diddy gets small win ahead of high-profile sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be allowed to wear his own wardrobe during his bombshell sex trafficking trial. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Ahead of Diddy's bombshell court case, E! News reported that the rapper will be allowed to choose his own wardrobe.

The order, which was shared on Wednesday, states that Diddy is "permitted to receive non-prison clothing."

He can wear business casual attire, per the judge who signed off on the order, but there's a limit on how many items he can receive.



It continued that the Last Night artist is "permitted to have up to five button-down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court."

Diddy recently sported gray hair when he appeared in court to plead not guilty to the federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.