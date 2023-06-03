Elliot Page reveals "secret" affair with Kate Mara in bombshell memoir

Los Angeles, California - Juno star Elliot Page dropped a major bombshell about his "secret" romance with co-star Kate Mara in his new memoir!

Elliot Page (l) revealed he had a private romance with Kate Mara back in 2014. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amid the few confessions released from the 36-year-old's upcoming memoir, Pageboy, the tea about his alleged past relationship with the Fantastic Four star has social media buzzing!

Per an excerpt obtained by People, the X-Men alum claimed that he dated Mara while she was in a relationship with The Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella.

"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," he wrote. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."

The romance started in 2014, shortly after Page publicly came out as gay. According to the actor, Minghella was "supportive" of Mara exploring her feelings for Page.

The Umbrella Academy star further wrote Mara confessed to him at the time that she never "thought" she could be "in love with two people."