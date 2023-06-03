Elliot Page reveals "secret" affair with Kate Mara in bombshell memoir
Los Angeles, California - Juno star Elliot Page dropped a major bombshell about his "secret" romance with co-star Kate Mara in his new memoir!
Amid the few confessions released from the 36-year-old's upcoming memoir, Pageboy, the tea about his alleged past relationship with the Fantastic Four star has social media buzzing!
Per an excerpt obtained by People, the X-Men alum claimed that he dated Mara while she was in a relationship with The Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella.
"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," he wrote. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."
The romance started in 2014, shortly after Page publicly came out as gay. According to the actor, Minghella was "supportive" of Mara exploring her feelings for Page.
The Umbrella Academy star further wrote Mara confessed to him at the time that she never "thought" she could be "in love with two people."
Elliot Page talks Kate Mara romance and reveals where the two stand today
"I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that, I think a lot of us do this, who aren't fully available," Page said.
"And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away. And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life," he continued.
Mara split from Minghella in 2014 and has been married to Jamie Bell since 2017. The pair has two children together.
Page also wrote that he's still "close" to the American Horror Story alum, writing, "I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about."
