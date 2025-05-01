Elon Musk admits DOGE is "not as effective as I'd like" amid jump in federal spending

Washington DC - Elon Musk recently admitted that his effort heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fell short of his expectations, as reports claim the cost-cutting agency actually raised federal spending.

Recent reports claim that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has been raising federal spending while claiming to make massive cuts. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model, which monitors Treasury Department data, government spending has climbed 6.3% – about $156 billion – since President Donald Trump, who appointed Musk to the role, took office back in January.

Model director Kent Smetters recently told Politico that even after adjusting for inflation, the government has still spent $81.2 billion during that period.

Prior to taking on the head of DOGE, Musk repeatedly promised the agency would save the nation $2 trillion, but since Trump's return to office, it has notably missed its mark.

Nonetheless, his efforts have resulted in over 100,000 federal workers being fired or laid off, and numerous federal agencies being dismantled.

