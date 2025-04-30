Musk continues to step back from Trump administration as White House reveals changes

Washington DC - Elon Musk is reportedly no longer working from The White House as he takes steps to reduce his role in the Trump administration.

DOGE head Elon Musk has reportedly moved out of The White House as he looks to reduce his role in the Trump administration. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Sources told The New York Post that Musk has been managing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency over the phone as he prepares his departure from the Trump administration.

"Instead of meeting with him in person, I'm talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect," White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said, adding that Musk "hasn't been here physically, but it really doesn't matter much."

Throughout the first few months of Donald Trump's second administration, Musk was a fixture at the White House, infamously bringing his son X along for press Oval Office conferences alongside the president.

Despite still touting himself as "The Dogefather," Musk has voiced his intention to wind back his involvement with DOGE, as Tesla profits tank and anger grows at his slash-and-burn approach to vital government agencies and programs.

Wiles, however, insisted that the far-right billionaire will not be quitting his role entirely.