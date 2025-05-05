Elon Musk admits DOGE is "not as effective as I'd like" as federal spending skyrockets
Washington DC - Elon Musk recently admitted that his effort heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) fell short of his expectations, as reports claim the cost-cutting agency actually raised federal spending.
According to the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model, which monitors Treasury Department data, government spending has climbed 6.3% – about $156 billion – since President Donald Trump, who appointed Musk to the role, took office back in January.
Model director Kent Smetters recently told Politico that even after adjusting for inflation, the government has still spent $81.2 billion during that period.
Prior to taking on the head of DOGE, Musk repeatedly promised the agency would save the nation $2 trillion, but since Trump's return to office, it has notably missed its mark.
Nonetheless, his efforts have resulted in over 100,000 federal workers being fired or laid off, and numerous federal agencies being dismantled.
Musk reflects on DOGE results as exit looms
On Wednesday, the administration held a cabinet meeting to celebrate Trump's first 100 days in office, during which members took turns fawning over the president.
Not to be outdone, Musk arrived donning two MAGA hats on his head, joking to Trump, "They say I wear a lot of hats, and as you can see, it's true – Even my hat has a hat!"
Musk went on to give a brief speech singing the president's praises, but openly admitted his own efforts with DOGE didn't go far enough.
"I think we've been effective, not as effective as I'd like... but we made progress," Musk told the room.
Musk went on to say that achieving his promised goal is dependent on "how much pain" the administration and Congress are "willing to take," adding, "It can be done, but it requires dealing with a lot of complaints."
