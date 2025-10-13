Taylor Swift announces special new project on Good Morning America!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may have just entered a new era, but she's ready to give her last one a final farewell with a special project.

Taylor Swift will look back on her historic Eras Tour in a new docuseries coming to Disney+ in December, along with a recording of her final performance. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Monday, the 35-year-old pop star made a big announcement on Good Morning America – the same show where she first announced The Eras Tour back in 2022.

And as it turns out, her latest news ties into that record-breaking concert series, as Taylor revealed that a six-part docuseries called The End of an Era, an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at The Eras Tour, is heading to Disney+.

The long-rumored series will begin on December 12 with a two-episode premiere. Two new episodes will drop each week after that.

But wait, there's more!

Taylor will also treat fans to an updated concert film of The Eras Tour with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show – a live recording of her final performance in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, 2024.

This version, unlike the original concert film that hit theaters in October 2023, will feature the set dedicated to The Tortured Poets Department that was added after the album dropped last April.

The new film will debut alongside the first two docuseries episodes on December 12.