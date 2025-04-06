Elon Musk advocates Europe-North America free-trade zone amid Trump tariffs

Rome, Italy - Billionaire presidential adviser Elon Musk said Saturday he hoped Europe and the US would agree to join in a free-trade zone, after Donald Trump unleashed heavy global trade tariffs.

Elon Musk advocated a free-trade zone between Europe and North America in remarks to the Italian hard-right party La Liga. © REUTERS

Trump's sweeping tariffs announced earlier this week sent global stocks tumbling, worried allies, and raised the prospect of others – including potentially the European Union – raising tariffs themselves.

The EU, which faces a 20% tariff, has already vowed to retaliate in "a calm, carefully phased, unified way," EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said.

"I hope that the United States and Europe can establish a very close partnership," Musk said in a video address to a gathering of the Italian hard-right party La Liga.

"I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America," he added in the video, posted on Musk's social media platform X by La Liga's leader, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The billionaire said he was in favor of "more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America" for work.