Elon Musk announces "Baby Grok" AI chatbot for kids as internet users panic

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk recently claimed he is working on an artificial intelligence chatbot for kids, and the internet isn't impressed.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk announced that he is working on a "Kid-friendly" artificial intelligence chatbot called Baby Grok. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post late Saturday night, Musk announced, "We're going to make Baby Grok [xAI], an app dedicated to kid-friendly content."

The world's richest man – who has 14 children, most of whom he has been accused of not parenting – didn't bother giving any more details on the project.

The announcement comes as Grok has gotten tons of bad press in recent weeks after the AI bot was found to be pushing misinformation about a "white genocide" taking place in South Africa and sowing doubts about the Holocaust.

Earlier this month, the bot was caught praising Adolf Hitler, going as far as to dub itself "MechaHitler."

Musk and xAI have recently been implementing new features to the bot, such as Grok-generated companions, which kicked off by introducing Ani, a pornographic anime girl.

The Baby Grok concept was overwhelmingly panned by X users, with many criticizing the idea of giving children another reason to want to overly indulge in screens and the internet.