Elon Musk asks court to block Sam Altman from making OpenAI into a for-profit "Frankenstein"

San Francisco, California - Billionaire Elon Musk recently asked a federal court to block Sam Altman 's attempts to make OpenAI into a for-profit business, as the Tesla mogul allegedly believes it could cause "irreparable harm."

Last Friday, lawyers for Elon Musk (r.) filed an injunction asking a judge to block Sam Altman's (l.) attempt to make OpenAI into a for-profit business. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Musk's legal team filed for a preliminary injunction with the US District Court in San Francisco on Friday, arguing that Altman has been violating antitrust laws by forming a collaboration between OpenAI and Microsoft.

"OpenAI's path from a non-profit to a for-profit behemoth is replete with per se anticompetitive practices, flagrant breaches of its charitable mission and rampant self-dealing," the filing argues.

"It cannot lumber about the marketplace as a Frankenstein, stitched together from whichever corporate forms serve the pecuniary interests of Microsoft and Altman at any given moment."

In recent years, OpenAI has established itself as one of the tech industry's fastest-growing startups, with its ChatGPT software bringing worldwide attention to the future of AI.

Musk was initially a major investor in the company but pulled away after a major falling out with Altman.

He has since tried to sue the company numerous times, arguing they breached a commitment not to become a for-profit business, an accusation the company has denied.