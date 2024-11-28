Elon Musk calls on Trump whistleblower to "pay" for committing "treason"

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk has claimed a former government official committed "treason" by suggesting that he is a Russian asset.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, former National Security Council official Alexander Vindman claimed the US is "under attack" from Russia, as President Vladimir Putin has been using figures like Musk to "sow discord" in the country and "do his bidding."

The comments got the attention of Musk, who vowed Vindman would "pay" for his wrongdoings.

"Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty," Musk said on Wednesday.

In recent months, Musk has dedicated much of his time – and millions of dollars – to helping Trump win re-election.

Now that Trump has won, Musk will be joining his administration as head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, where he will be tasked with "deleting" unnecessary government agencies, programs, and workers.

His comments toward Vindman have received backlash, as critics have pointed out that in the US legal code, treason – which is the act of "levying war" against the US or "adhering" to their enemies – is punishable by death.