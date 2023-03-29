Elon Musk clarifies big Twitter changes: "Forgot to mention"
San Francisco, California - Elon Musk apparently forgot to mention something about the huge changes to Twitter he abruptly announced at the start of the week.
Initially, Musk had revealed that anyone not paying for his Twitter Blue subscription won't have their tweets featured on the platform's For You feed.
Less than 24 hours after announcing this, he clarified the matter on Tuesday: "Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them."
Completely banning free users from the For You section could have significantly reduced the reach of their tweets.
However, no figures are known on how many on Twitter have their posts selected by the algorithm instead of being displayed in chronological order.
For You feed to remain unchanged until mid-April
Musk's original announcement sparked criticism and accusations of further money-grabbing after he tried to monetize Twitter's procedure of verifying the accounts of public figures.
Until mid-April, the For You algorithm will apparently continue to feature tweets from users who you don't follow and who haven't paid for a Twitter Blue subscription, which costs up to $11 a month. After that, only paying tweets and your own follows will feature.
The tech billionaire had also announced that participation in Twitter polls would be reserved for paying subscription customers.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne & REUTERS