Elon Musk clarifies big Twitter changes: "Forgot to mention"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk apparently forgot to mention something about the huge changes to Twitter he abruptly announced at the start of the week.

Elon Musk apparently offered some clarification to the huge changes to Twitter he abruptly announced at the start of the week. © Collage: Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne & REUTERS

Initially, Musk had revealed that anyone not paying for his Twitter Blue subscription won't have their tweets featured on the platform's For You feed.



Less than 24 hours after announcing this, he clarified the matter on Tuesday: "Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them."

Completely banning free users from the For You section could have significantly reduced the reach of their tweets.

However, no figures are known on how many on Twitter have their posts selected by the algorithm instead of being displayed in chronological order.