Elon Musk drops steamy pic of ex Amber Heard as he recalls "brutal" romance

Los Angeles, California - Elon Musk took a trip down memory lane with a sultry throwback pic of Amber Heard!

Elon Musk looked back at his tumultuous relationship with Amber Heard in his new biography. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/amberheard & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Have mercy!

On Wednesday, the SpaceX founder dropped a sexy snap of the 37-year-old Aquaman star after the release of his new biography.

The eponymous book, written by Walter Isaacson, revealed that Heard designed an intricate, custom cosplay outfit of Mercy from the video game Overwatch after Musk said she reminded him of her.

"Heard spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him," Isaacson wrote, per E! News.

To confirm this, the billionaire owner dropped a pic of the Justice League actor modeling the ensemble, which included a white bodysuit, mechanical wings, and a gold halo headpiece.

"She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome," he captioned the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.