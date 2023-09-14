Elon Musk drops steamy pic of ex Amber Heard as he recalls "brutal" romance
Los Angeles, California - Elon Musk took a trip down memory lane with a sultry throwback pic of Amber Heard!
Have mercy!
On Wednesday, the SpaceX founder dropped a sexy snap of the 37-year-old Aquaman star after the release of his new biography.
The eponymous book, written by Walter Isaacson, revealed that Heard designed an intricate, custom cosplay outfit of Mercy from the video game Overwatch after Musk said she reminded him of her.
"Heard spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him," Isaacson wrote, per E! News.
To confirm this, the billionaire owner dropped a pic of the Justice League actor modeling the ensemble, which included a white bodysuit, mechanical wings, and a gold halo headpiece.
"She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome," he captioned the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Elon Musk reveals he's been a "fool in love" in new memoir
Musk's "brutal," on-and-off again relationship with Heard was also discussed.
Allegedly, the tech mogul's family "hated" his relationship with the Never Back Down star, and Musk also explained that the period after their 2017 breakup was "18 months of unrelenting insanity" that was "mind-bogglingly painful."
Still, Musk and Heard have remained "close" after calling it quits for good in 2018.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/amberheard & MANDEL NGAN / AFP