Elon Musk praises "good guy" JD Vance as he weighs in on DC takeover

Washington DC - Tech billionaire Elon Musk has voiced his support for President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the national guard to Washington DC and praised Vice President JD Vance as a "good guy."

Elon Musk praised Vice President JD Vance (l.) for being a "good guy" and threw his support behind the Trump administration's moves in Washington DC. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Allison Robbert

"Yes," Musk said in a post on X, "Making America's cities safe & beautiful must start in our nation's capital."

Musk's comments came in response to an all-caps post by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller praising Trump's decision to deploy the national guard to DC as a way to "Make DC safe and beautiful again!"

Musk similarly claimed that the invasion of Washington DC with the National Guard "would be a great example for all cities in America."

Trump on Monday announced that he would deploy military and federal law enforcement to DC to evict unhoused people and crack down on crime.

"This is Liberation Day in DC," Trump said during a press conference. "And we're going to take our capital back."

Musk's positive comments are some of the first since he and Trump publicly split in May. The breakup was messy, with each shooting insults at the other on social media.

In particular, Musk was critical of Trump's "One Big, Beautiful" spending bill, which he called a "disgusting abomination" because it would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit."