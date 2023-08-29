Elon Musk gets off scot-free going hands free on Tesla joy ride
Palo Alto, California - Billionaire Elon Musk recently managed to evade any type of fine or punishment after he illegally used his phone to livestream while driving.
It seems the lifestyles of the rich and the famous comes with the perk of not getting traffic tickets.
On Friday, the CEO of Tesla and X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, livestreamed a 45-minute video of himself riding around Palo Alto in a Tesla, testing an unreleased version of the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.
The clip, which has gained over 11 million views, caused concern for some who pointed out that using a phone while operating a car is against state law in California.
Despite this, Musk won't be seeing any kind of accountability.
"Had an officer observed the driver with the phone in their hand, they could have issued the driver an infraction ticket for violating California's handsfree law," Palo Alto Police Department Captain James Reifschneider told The Verge.
"As no officer witnessed it happening in person at the time of occurrence, though, no ticket is forthcoming," he added.
While Musk fans point out that the fine would have only been $20 and officers probably have better things to do, others say the incident supports the idea that Musk has made a habit of using his power and influence in pushing legal boundaries.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS