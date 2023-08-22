Elon Musk's "brazen power" over Ukraine war shows ties to Vladimir Putin

Moscow, Russia - The world's richest man, Elon Musk , may have advocated for negotiations in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine conflict .

Elon Musk (r.) has reportedly kept in close contact with Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine invasion, even possibly advocating a peace deal in the Russian president's favor. © Collage: Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP & Alain JOCARD / AFP

New revelations have shown Musk's "influence is more brazen and expansive" than many may realize, especially when it comes to war.

According to a new story published in The New Yorker by reporter Ronan Farrow, the billionaire mentioned to Pentagon officials on several occasions that he maintained close contact with Putin. He also said he had "spoken with Putin personally" and "his consultations with the Kremlin were regular," though he later denied speaking with Russia's leader about Ukraine.

In February 2022, Russia began their invasion of Ukraine, and Musk's company SpaceX began supplying internet access to locations within Ukraine for free via Starlink terminals, providing a needed means of communication for civilians and the country's military.

While Musk initially set out to assist Ukraine, his company began putting pressure on the Pentagon in the US to take over funding the project. Musk also tweeted a "peace" plan which advocated for granting Russia control of Ukrainian territory, with critics arguing he was working in favor of Putin.

Colin Kahl, the former US undersecretary of defense for policy with the Pentagon, claimed that during a conversation in October 2022, Musk insisted he could see the "entire war unfolding" on Starlink after he "had this great conversation with Putin."

Kahl, who's described Musk speaking to Putin as "not good," explained, "Even though Musk is not technically a diplomat or statesman, I felt it was important to treat him as such, given the influence he had on this issue."