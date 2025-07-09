Musk's Grok goes full Nazi with posts praising Hitler and attacking Jews

Palo Alto, California - Elon Musk 's AI company on Wednesday removed posts made by its chatbot Grok on X after it came under fire for blatantly antisemitic content.

Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, has been praising Adolf Hitler and blaming Jews for pushing "anti-white hate" in social media posts. © REUTERS

"We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts," said a xAI post.

"Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X."

The company claimed it was training the bot for "only truth-seeking" and thanked its users for helping the company identify the inappropriate posts.

Screenshots posted on X showed several posts made by the bot in which it praised Adolf Hitler, and claimed Jews promoted "anti-white hate."

Grok was also criticized for responding to user queries with aggressive and confrontational language.

Musk has not commented on the controversy, but posted Wednesday: "Never a dull moment on this platform."

The chatbot, which the far-right South African billionaire promised would be "edgy" following its launch in 2023, has been mired in controversy, often reproducing its creator's most extreme views.