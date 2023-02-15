Elon Musk gives timeline for appointing new Twitter CEO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In December 2022, Elon Musk let Twitter users vote whether he should step down as CEO, with the majority of the 17.5 million participants opting for a change in leadership . Now, the billionaire says he will follow up with action by the end of the year.

Elon Musk speaks at the World Government Summit in Dubai via remote video link on February 15, 2023. © Karim SAHIB / AFP

Musk considers the end of 2023 an opportune time to leave the leadership of Twitter to a new CEO, according to Business Insider.

Bloomberg shared footage of the World Government Summit (WGS2023) in Dubai, which Musk joined by video to speak about the future of Twitter.

"I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place," Musk said via remote video link.

Musk took over the social media platform in October 2022 and has been searching since December for a successor "foolish enough" to succeed him.

"I’m guessing toward the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company," he added at WGS2023.

"I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year."