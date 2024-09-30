Elon Musk makes bold claims about a Trump defeat: "This will be the last election!"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk recently issued a grave warning about how he believes Democrats plan to use immigrants to block Donald Trump 's re-election bid.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk (r.) claimed Democrats are trying to create a one-party system, and explained that Donald Trump will save the country. © Collage: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Sunday, the billionaire shared a lengthy post on his X platform, arguing, "If Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election," and his recommendation on how to "save it!"

"Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years," Musk wrote.

"The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes," he continued. "That means if the 'Democratic' Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!"

Musk went on to claim that Democrats are using immigrants to create a one-party system in the US, which he said was implemented in the state of California long ago.

"Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape," he added. "Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco."

Musk has been aggressively supporting the former president since July when he endorsed Trump, and has since been providing millions of dollars every month to a pro-Trump super PAC he helped create.