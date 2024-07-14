Elon Musk formally endorses Donald Trump after assassination attempt
San Francisco, California - Billionaire and X CEO Elon Musk has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.
On Saturday, Trump was lightly wounded when a lone gunman fired several shots during his rally in Pennsylvania. His ear was grazed by one of the bullets, and one person in the crowd was killed, while two others were injured.
Immediately after the news broke, Musk shared a post on X announcing, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."
In a follow-up post, he added, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."
The tech guru has since shared numerous other posts related to the incident, most of which praised the former president as a "warrior."
Some of Musk's posts also express skepticism over how the gunman was able to fire the shots so easily from an unsecured location, which Musk wrote was due to "Extreme incompetence, or it was deliberate."
Elon Musk endorsing Donald Trump comes as no surprise
Since purchasing X, formerly Twitter, in 2022, Musk has used the platform to spread conspiracy theories and other questionable content and to uplift far-right figures and politicians.
He had originally promised earlier this year that he had no plans to financially assist any politician this election cycle, but a report found that Musk recently donated a "sizable" amount to a pro-Trump PAC.
Musk and Trump have also reportedly been in close contact in recent months and have been discussing the possibility of Musk joining the politician's administration if he manages to win re-election in November.
