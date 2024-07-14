Elon Musk formally endorses Donald Trump after assassination attempt

San Francisco, California - Billionaire and X CEO Elon Musk has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.

Billionaire Elon Musk (r.) announced that he has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for president after he survived an assassination attempt. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

On Saturday, Trump was lightly wounded when a lone gunman fired several shots during his rally in Pennsylvania. His ear was grazed by one of the bullets, and one person in the crowd was killed, while two others were injured.

Immediately after the news broke, Musk shared a post on X announcing, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

In a follow-up post, he added, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."

The tech guru has since shared numerous other posts related to the incident, most of which praised the former president as a "warrior."

Some of Musk's posts also express skepticism over how the gunman was able to fire the shots so easily from an unsecured location, which Musk wrote was due to "Extreme incompetence, or it was deliberate."