Trump reveals he's ready to make Elon Musk a big offer if he wins re-election

York, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump revealed his ambitions of adding Elon Musk to his presidential cabinet if he manages to win re-election this year.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, the Republican presidential candidate was asked if he would consider adding the tech mogul to his campaign team.

"He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would," Trump said. "He's a brilliant guy."

Musk appeared to respond in a post on his X platform, in which he shared an AI-generated photo of himself behind a podium with the words "Department of Government Efficiency," and an American flag in the background.

"I am willing to serve," he wrote in the post.

Back in July, Musk endorsed Trump for president, and committed to providing millions of dollars every month to the pro-Trump America PAC until the November election.

The two have since gotten closer, so much so that Trump recently shifted his rhetoric on electric vehicles, telling crowd at a rally earlier this month that he has "no choice" but to support them due to the Tesla CEO's backing.