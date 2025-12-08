Besties-in-law! Taylor Swift's BFF Selena Gomez joins her at Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez (r.) joined Taylor Swift (l.) at Travis Kelce's game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Panoramic by PsnewZ

The pop besties were spotted cheering on Taylor's fiancé as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

While this is the first game that Selena has attended, this is the Lover hitmaker's fifth time supporting Travis since the pair's engagement.

And, though the Chiefs ended up losing to the Texans 20-10, fans were still buzzing over the sighting as one X user shared a text from their parents – who apparently sat next to the duo!

"My parents sitting next to Taylor Swift rn whatever," the fan gushed in the post.

It has been all but confirmed that the Only Murders in the Building star will be one of Taylor's bridesmaids for her upcoming nuptials to the athlete.