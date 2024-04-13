Elon Musk pals around with Argentina's far-right president in Austin

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk enjoyed a love-in with Argentina's far-right president, Javier Milei, on Friday at a Tesla plant in Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk (l.) met with Argentina's far-right president Javier Milei at Tesla's gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Friday. © via REUTERS

Musk posted a pic of him and Milei giving enthusiastic thumbs up, alongside the caption: "To an exciting & inspiring future!"



Milei also shared a picture of them shaking hands in a conference room, with a message saying long live freedom.

The two "agreed on the need to free markets and defend the ideas of freedom" as well as the importance of eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to business, a spokesperson for the Argentine presidency said in a statement.

Milei also offered to be an ally to Musk in his legal battle in Brazil, the spokeswoman added.

The Tesla CEO is under investigation in Brazil after he accused a supreme court judge of censoring social networks, calling him a "dictator" and vowing to disobey rulings blocking users found to be spreading disinformation.

Musk agreed to take part in an event in Argentina in the near future to promote ideas of freedom, according to Milei's spokesperson.

The 53-year-old who won the presidency in November is facing pushback on the streets and from some of his own conservative allies for his extreme policies.

His government has rekindled debate over Argentina's military dictatorship by questioning the number of its victims, while also seeking a greater role for the armed forces.