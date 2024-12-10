Is Elon Musk planning to move to Florida to be closer to Trump?
Palm Beach, Florida - Elon Musk is rumored to be taking his bromance with President-elect Donald Trump to the next level by possibly moving in next door!
According to Page Six, the family of the late Sydell Miller is rumored to be "mulling an offer from Elon Musk to sell the late beauty mogul's majestic 19,000 [square-foot] penthouse."
Miller, who passed away in March at the age of 86, was a self-made eyelash and hair care tycoon best known for her brands Ardell and Matrix Essentials.
She first purchased the home in 2019 at $42.56 million, which broke records at that time for being the most expensive condo in the city.
The penthouse, which consists of two apartments, is in a 25-story condominium called The Bristol, located around three miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
After the report made waves online, Musk stepped in to deny the claims, writing on X, "I'm not buying or building a house anywhere."
While they might not become neighbors in the near future, Musk and Trump's bond is clearly only getting stronger as the Republican prepares to return to the White House.
Trump grows closer with his "super-genius" Musk
Musk – who spent at least $270 million in helping Trump win re-election – has been seen spending nearly every day with the politician since his victory.
He has become a top advisor for Trump, and will head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump and Musk are said to have gotten so close that, according to fellow MAGA Republican Matt Gaetz, the President-elect gave Musk a nickname: "My super-genius."
