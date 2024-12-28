Elon Musk sparks controversy with op-ed backing Germany's far-right

Berlin, Germany - Billionaire Elon Musk has renewed his call to Germans to vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in February's election, sparking controversy in Berlin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has penned a new op-ed in support of Germany's far-right AfD party. © REUTERS

"The Alternative for Germany is the last spark of hope for this country," Musk writes in a guest article for the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper, seen in advance by dpa.

The editorial comes one week after South African-born Musk wrote on his social media platform X: "Only the AfD can save Germany."

With the federal election in Germany due to take place on February 23, the AfD is in second place in the polls with around 19%, behind the conservative CDU/CSU with more than 30%.

However, all parties currently represented in the Bundestag – Germany's lower house of parliament – have ruled out any cooperation with the AfD, which is being monitored by domestic intelligence services as a suspected right-wing extremist organization.

In his article, Musk explains that he believes the AfD would take the right positions on the issues of Germany's economic recovery, energy supply, and control of migration. He also said that he sees the AfD as committed to what he called "political realism."

He writes that the "portrayal of the AfD as far right is clearly false when you consider that Alice Weidel, the leader of the party, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you?"

Jan Philipp Burgard, the future editor-in-chief of Die Welt Group, contradicted the billionaire's statements in the newspaper.

"Musk's diagnosis is correct, but his approach to therapy, that only the AfD can save Germany, is fatally wrong," he wrote. Both articles – Musk's and Burgard's – are placed directly next to each other in the printed newspaper.