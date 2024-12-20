Elon Musk sparks fiery backlash after backing the German far right

Frankfurt, Germany - A post from Elon Musk on his platform X claiming that only the far-right AfD party can "save Germany " sparked accusations Friday that he was seeking to interfere in the country's upcoming election.

The billionaire, set to play a key role in US President-elect Donald Trump's administration as "efficiency czar," posted the message over a video commentary about the leader of Germany's center-right CDU party Friedrich Merz.

The video criticized Merz, on course to become the next chancellor after the February elections according to polls, for his refusal to work with the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), currently polling in second place.

The German government was at pains to avoid any strong comment, but lawmakers from across mainstream parties, which have all ruled out cooperating with the AfD, reacted with outrage to Musk's comment.

"It is threatening, irritating, and unacceptable for a key figure in the future US government to interfere in the German election campaign," Dennis Radtke, an MEP for the center-right CDU, told the Handelsblatt daily.

Germans are set to go to the polls on February 23 after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition last month in a fight over the budget.

Radtke called Musk a "threat to democracy in the Western world," accusing the world's richest man of turning X, previously called Twitter, into a "disinformation slingshot."

Alex Schaefer, a lawmaker from Scholz's center-left Social Democrats, said Musk's post was "completely unacceptable."

"We are very close to the Americans, but now bravery is required towards our friend. We object to interference in our election campaign," Schaefer told the Tagesspiegel daily.

Former finance minister Christian Lindner, from the pro-business FDP party, said that some of Musk's ideas had "inspired" him but urged the Tesla boss not to "rush to conclusions from afar."

"While migration control is crucial for Germany, the AfD stands against freedom, business – and it's a far-right extremist party," tweeted the politician, whose fallout with Scholz triggered the coalition's implosion.