Elon Musk has reportedly been crashing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate since the election

Palm Beach, Florida - Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly been crashing at president-elect Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate ever since the presidential election.

On Monday, The New York Times published a report revealing that Musk has been staying at a cottage on the estate named Banyan, which rests only a few hundred feet from the main house that Trump calls home.

While it's unclear if Musk – who spent millions of his own money to help Trump get re-elected – is paying to stay there, the cottage has previously been rented out for at least $2,000 a night.

Mar-a-Lago has become something of a hub for MAGA celebrities, and legions of fans and influencers regularly visit as they desperately want to be in Trump and his allies' orbit.

AP News recently described the "vibe" of Mar-a-Lago as "a mix of south Florida's monied social scene overlaid with the power dynamics of an executive job fair."

Critics have expressed concern over Musk and Trump's apparent "bromance," as the billionaire has already influenced the incoming president's decision-making. Some have also argued Musk managed to buy his way into politics, and his presence creates a dangerous conflict of interest.