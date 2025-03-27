Elon Musk's creates tech headache for DOGE with "What Did You Do Last Week" emails

Washington DC - Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently ran into some tech issues as federal employees tried to respond to his "What did you do last week?" emails.

Federal workers have received bounce-back emails while trying to respond to Elon Musk's demand for a list of weekly accomplishments to keep their jobs. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Back in February, Musk, who has described DOGE as the federal government's new "tech support" team, directed the made-up agency to instruct federal workers to send a list of five accomplishments they have achieved in the last week on a weekly basis.

But, according to Bloomberg, workers attempting to respond to the request this week were hit with a bounce-back email.

"The recipient's mailbox is full and can't accept messages now. Please try resending your message later, or contact the recipient directly," the response read.

The initiative is part of Musk's aggressive use of DOGE, which President Donald Trump made up after winning re-election, to eliminate wasteful government spending. So far, their efforts have resulted in thousands of workers being fired and numerous agencies being effectively shut down.

Musk vowed to immediately terminate any workers who didn't comply with his weekly email order, but sources tell ABC News that the agency doesn't appear to be enforcing it or reviewing the submissions.