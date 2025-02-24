Confusion reigns as US federal workers face Elon Musk job justification deadline
Washington DC - Employees of the US federal government on Monday faced a deadline imposed by Elon Musk that required them to explain their work achievements in an email or potentially lose their jobs.
The demand represents the latest challenge from Musk against government workers as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works toward gutting federal staffing and spending.
DOGE is a wide-ranging entity run by the tech entrepreneur and the world's richest person, though its cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance on multiple fronts, including court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.
On Saturday, more than two million federal employees received an email from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) – the government's HR department – giving them until 11:59 PM Monday to submit "approximately 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."
The message followed Musk's X post that "all federal workers" would receive the email and that "failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."
As the deadline neared, President Donald Trump defended Musk's message, calling it "genius" as it would expose whether "people are working."
"If people don't respond, it's very possible that there is no such person or they're not working," Trump told reporters.
The demand resembled similar ultimatums Musk, known for his stringent workforce expectations, sent to staff when he took over Twitter in 2022, before renaming it X.
Multiple federal agencies told employees to ignore Musk's ultimatum
Creating confusion among an already anxious workforce, multiple US federal agencies – including some led by prominent Trump loyalists – told staff to ignore the email, at least temporarily.
The list included the Defense Department, which posted a note requesting staff "pause any response to the OPM email titled 'What did you do last week.'"
Media reported that Trump administration-appointed officials at the FBI, the State Department, and the Office of National Intelligence also instructed staff not to respond directly.
However, the Treasury Department on Monday directed workers to comply with Musk's request by midnight.
The request "reflects an effort to increase accountability by the federal workforce, just as there is in the private sector," stated an email reportedly sent to Treasury staff.
The Treasury added that the response "will not be difficult or time-consuming."
As confusion spread across the federal workforce, speaking anonymously, an administration official told Politico that employees should defer to their agencies on how to respond to the email.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP