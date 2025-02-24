Confusion reigns as US federal workers face Elon Musk job justification deadline

Washington DC - Employees of the US federal government on Monday faced a deadline imposed by Elon Musk that required them to explain their work achievements in an email or potentially lose their jobs.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Thursday in Oxon Hill, Maryland. © Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The demand represents the latest challenge from Musk against government workers as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works toward gutting federal staffing and spending.

DOGE is a wide-ranging entity run by the tech entrepreneur and the world's richest person, though its cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance on multiple fronts, including court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.

On Saturday, more than two million federal employees received an email from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) – the government's HR department – giving them until 11:59 PM Monday to submit "approximately 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."

The message followed Musk's X post that "all federal workers" would receive the email and that "failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

As the deadline neared, President Donald Trump defended Musk's message, calling it "genius" as it would expose whether "people are working."

"If people don't respond, it's very possible that there is no such person or they're not working," Trump told reporters.

The demand resembled similar ultimatums Musk, known for his stringent workforce expectations, sent to staff when he took over Twitter in 2022, before renaming it X.