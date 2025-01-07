Elon Musk's dad says son is "desperate for attention" and should "get lost"

London, UK - Elon Musk 's dad offered some scathing advice to Britons on Monday, telling radio listeners that his son is "desperate for attention" and that the public should "tell him to get lost."

Elon Musk's father Errol (r.) has hit back at his son, telling UK radio listeners that they should simply "tell him to get lost." © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Gianluigi Guercia

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Monday, Errol Musk hit back at his son for being "desperate for attention" and told listeners that they shouldn't listen to what he says, especially when it comes to UK politics.

According to Errol Musk, the tech billionaire crossed a line when he made threats against the UK's safeguarding minister, Jess Phillips.

"In my book, a line has been crossed," Musk said of his son, who had called the minister a "rape genocide apologist" and said that she should be jailed in a ranting post on X.

The scathing posts came after the UK government announced that professionals who fail to report child abuse could face sanction in a law set to be introduced later in 2025.

"People don't have to listen to what he says," Errol Musk said of his son in the Monday interview. "I mean, he's just a person."

"The fact that he has money or something, he's a billionaire or something to that effect... I mean, hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is."