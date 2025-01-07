Elon Musk's dad says son is "desperate for attention" and should "get lost"
London, UK - Elon Musk's dad offered some scathing advice to Britons on Monday, telling radio listeners that his son is "desperate for attention" and that the public should "tell him to get lost."
Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Monday, Errol Musk hit back at his son for being "desperate for attention" and told listeners that they shouldn't listen to what he says, especially when it comes to UK politics.
According to Errol Musk, the tech billionaire crossed a line when he made threats against the UK's safeguarding minister, Jess Phillips.
"In my book, a line has been crossed," Musk said of his son, who had called the minister a "rape genocide apologist" and said that she should be jailed in a ranting post on X.
The scathing posts came after the UK government announced that professionals who fail to report child abuse could face sanction in a law set to be introduced later in 2025.
"People don't have to listen to what he says," Errol Musk said of his son in the Monday interview. "I mean, he's just a person."
"The fact that he has money or something, he's a billionaire or something to that effect... I mean, hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is."
Father claims Musk has a deep connection to England
Elon Musk's father further claimed that his son had a deep connection to England and had spent a lot of time there, even celebrating his 30th birthday in a castle that the family had rented for a week.
The 53-year-old businessman from South Africa has been weighing into UK politics on a near-daily basis as of late, even calling for the release of far-right agitator Tommy Robinson from prison last week.
Errol Musk said that it was no surprise that his son was so passionate about UK politics and felt the need to weigh in, citing his son being a "student of history," but also reiterated that no one needs to listen to him.
"I wouldn't [listen] just because he's a person that stands out more that they can knock him or just don't listen to him, that's all," Musk's father said. "I'd say don't worry about it. Tell him to get lost."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/Gianluigi Guercia