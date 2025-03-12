Elon Musk's estranged daughter drops new bombshell about her dad
Washington DC - Elon Musk's estranged daughter has shared a new criticism of her father, claiming that the tech billionaire used a form of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) that allowed him to determine the gender of his children.
"My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for," she wrote.
"So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold.
"That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION," she continued.
In a subsequent post, Wilson questioned how such a practice was "legal" in the first place.
Musk has not addressed Wilson's claims, but the pair have a nearly non-existent relationship after the SpaceX founder's offensive comments about his daughter and her transition.
Musk said in comments made last year that Wilson had been "killed by the woke-mind virus" and alleged that he was "tricked" into legally allowing her to transition.
After the announcement of another baby with Shivon Zilis last month, Musk is now a father of 14.
