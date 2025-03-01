Elon Musk drops yet another baby bombshell with reveal of 14th child

Washington DC - Elon Musk has welcomed yet another addition to his brood as he confirms the birth of his 14th child.

On Friday, Shivon Zilis congratulated her daughter Arcadia on her first birthday on X.

The Canadian works as a manager at Musk's company Neuralink. The two already had three children together.

In light of Arcadia's birthday, the 39-year-old later wrote that she had spoken to Musk and decided to make the birth of their fourth child together public.

The couple have become parents to a son named Seldon Lycurgus. She did not give any details about the exact date of birth.

The second name of Musk's child appears to be a reference to Lycurgus, who is said to have been a legendary lawgiver of Sparta in ancient times.

Zilis wrote that her son is "built like a juggernaut" and has a "solid heart of gold."

Musk acknowledged the post by replying with a red heart emoji.