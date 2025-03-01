Elon Musk drops yet another baby bombshell with reveal of 14th child
Washington DC - Elon Musk has welcomed yet another addition to his brood as he confirms the birth of his 14th child.
On Friday, Shivon Zilis congratulated her daughter Arcadia on her first birthday on X.
The Canadian works as a manager at Musk's company Neuralink. The two already had three children together.
In light of Arcadia's birthday, the 39-year-old later wrote that she had spoken to Musk and decided to make the birth of their fourth child together public.
The couple have become parents to a son named Seldon Lycurgus. She did not give any details about the exact date of birth.
The second name of Musk's child appears to be a reference to Lycurgus, who is said to have been a legendary lawgiver of Sparta in ancient times.
Zilis wrote that her son is "built like a juggernaut" and has a "solid heart of gold."
Musk acknowledged the post by replying with a red heart emoji.
How many children does Elon Musk have?
The 53-year-old tech billionaire – an advocate of pronatalism – has reportedly fathered fourteen children, including six with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, three with musician Grimes, and four with Zilis.
Earlier this month, MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed that she welcomed a baby with Musk five months ago.
The Tesla CEO has not publicly acknowledged his paternity, and St. Clair alleged that he has only seen the baby three times.
She is now suing him for full custody.
