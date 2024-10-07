Elon Musk's mom embraces "Dark MAGA" by encouraging X users to commit voter fraud
San Francisco, California - Elon Musk's mother appears to have adopted her son's new brand of "Dark MAGA" politics, as she is urging voters to commit crimes to help Donald Trump win re-election.
On Saturday, the billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, shared a post from her son, in which he argues it is "super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote."
But Maye took his take a step further, as she called on like-minded voters to commit voter fraud to get the outcome they wanted.
"The Democrats have given us another option," Maye wrote. "You don't have to register to vote.
"On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes, and it's not illegal," she explained.
"Maybe we should work the system, too."
Maye's post came the same day that Elon joined Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where he enthusiastically praised the former president and told the crowd this election is a "must-win situation."
Her comments were met with swift backlash from users, who accused her of "inciting people to break election laws."
The post was also hit with a community note, which stated, "This is, in fact, illegal," and included a link to a government website that outlines prohibited acts during an election.
Maye Musk tries to walk back her comments – sort of
While Maye, who is a successful model and dietician, does not have nearly the massive following her son does, she uses X to share many of his far-right sentiments and appears to also be aggressively backing Trump this election.
A few hours after sharing her post, she shared a follow-up, claiming, "In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote. Ignore my previous post."
But in posts shared the next day, she insisted that California Governor Gavin Newsome had recently implemented a law to allow voter fraud in his state, and berated critics for not being able to understand her "sarcasm."
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP