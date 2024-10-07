Elon Musk's mom embraces "Dark MAGA" by encouraging X users to commit voter fraud

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk 's mother appears to have adopted her son's new brand of "Dark MAGA" politics, as she is urging voters to commit crimes to help Donald Trump win re-election.

In a recent social media post, Elon Musk's (l.) mother, Maye Musk, urged voters to commit fraud in order to help Donald Trump get re-elected. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, shared a post from her son, in which he argues it is "super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote."

But Maye took his take a step further, as she called on like-minded voters to commit voter fraud to get the outcome they wanted.

"The Democrats have given us another option," Maye wrote. "You don't have to register to vote.

"On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes, and it's not illegal," she explained.

"Maybe we should work the system, too."

Maye's post came the same day that Elon joined Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where he enthusiastically praised the former president and told the crowd this election is a "must-win situation."

Her comments were met with swift backlash from users, who accused her of "inciting people to break election laws."

The post was also hit with a community note, which stated, "This is, in fact, illegal," and included a link to a government website that outlines prohibited acts during an election.