Elon Musk jumps for joy as he unveils "Dark MAGA" persona at Trump's Butler rally
Butler, Pennsylvania - Elon Musk recently joined Donald Trump at a recent campaign rally, and to describe his energy as "excited" would be an understatement.
On Saturday, Trump – surrounded by bullet-proof glass – delivered his first speech in Butler following the attempt on his life by a lone gunman during a rally at the same location back in July.
The former president was joined by a number of his biggest MAGA allies, but no one was more thrilled to express their allegiance to him than Musk.
As the billionaire arrived at the stage to give a speech, he jumped around repeatedly, engrossed in the crowd's electric enthusiasm.
"As you can see," he began, fingering the black Make America Great Again cap on his head, "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA."
Musk went on to state that "the true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire," and gushed over the fact that Trump was "fist-pumping after getting shot."
He described the 2024 race as "no ordinary election," and a "must-win situation" as Trump is the only candidate who wants to "preserve" the constitution and democracy.
He closed things out by urging the crowd to register to vote, and "drag" anyone that isn't to do the same.
"Honestly, you want to just be a pest," he added. "Just be a pest to everyone you know, people on the street, everywhere."
Elon Musk is over the moon about Donald Trump
Musk's appearance at the rally comes after he endorsed Trump the day after the assassination attempt, and the tech mogul has since committed to providing millions of dollars every month to a pro-Trump PAC he helped create until the November election.
The America PAC recently released an ad targeting young men, arguing that if Trump's Democratic rival Kamala Harris wins the race, she will destroy the country and claiming that "Trump is the American bada** who'll stop this nonsense."
Musk further cemented his new "Dark MAGA" persona by changing his profile image on X for the first time in over a year to one of him proudly donning the black MAGA cap.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos, Jim WATSON / AFP, & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP