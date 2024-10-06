Elon Musk jumps for joy as he unveils "Dark MAGA" persona at Trump's Butler rally

Butler, Pennsylvania - Elon Musk recently joined Donald Trump at a recent campaign rally, and to describe his energy as "excited" would be an understatement.

On Saturday, Elon Musk (pictured) gave a glowing speech about Donald Trump during the Republican presidential candidate's major rally in Pennsylvania. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos, Jim WATSON / AFP, & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Trump – surrounded by bullet-proof glass – delivered his first speech in Butler following the attempt on his life by a lone gunman during a rally at the same location back in July.

The former president was joined by a number of his biggest MAGA allies, but no one was more thrilled to express their allegiance to him than Musk.

As the billionaire arrived at the stage to give a speech, he jumped around repeatedly, engrossed in the crowd's electric enthusiasm.

"As you can see," he began, fingering the black Make America Great Again cap on his head, "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA."

Musk went on to state that "the true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire," and gushed over the fact that Trump was "fist-pumping after getting shot."

He described the 2024 race as "no ordinary election," and a "must-win situation" as Trump is the only candidate who wants to "preserve" the constitution and democracy.

He closed things out by urging the crowd to register to vote, and "drag" anyone that isn't to do the same.

"Honestly, you want to just be a pest," he added. "Just be a pest to everyone you know, people on the street, everywhere."