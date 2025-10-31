Elon Musk's SpaceX to win $2 billion from Pentagon for Trump's Golden Dome

Brownsville, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk and his SpaceX company will reportedly receive billions of dollars from President Donald Trump 's administration in a massive development deal.

Elon Musk's (r.) SpaceX will reportedly receive a massive development deal from the Trump administration for the president's Golden Dome project. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & Robin LEGRAND / AFP

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is set to win $2 billion from the Pentagon to develop satellites that can track missiles and aircraft for Trump's Golden Dome project.

SpaceX will also play a role in developing two other satellite networks – one that will track ground vehicles, and another that will be used to relay sensitive military communications.

Funding for the deal was originally included in a tax-and-spending bill Trump signed back in July, which at the time did not have any specified contractor.

The deal highlights SpaceX's growing relationship with the Department of Defense – and Musk slowly getting back in Trump's good graces.

For several months at the beginning of Trump's second term, Musk worked as head of the president's Department of Government Efficiency.

But as Musk's time as a temporary employee came to an end, the two got into a messy public feud over disagreements on a spending bill, which resulted in them refusing to speak to each other.