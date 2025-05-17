Bastrop, Texas - Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence startup has blamed an "unauthorized modification" for causing its chatbot Grok to generate false and unsolicited posts referencing "white genocide" in South Africa.

The chatbot, developed by Musk's company xAI, ignited controversy this week by answering multiple user prompts with right-wing propaganda about the purported oppression of white South Africans.

"How many times has HBO changed their name?" one X user asked the bot, according to online screen shots.

The bot gave a short reply about HBO, but quickly launched into a rant about "white genocide" and cited the anti-apartheid chant "kill the Boer."

In response to one user who asked why Grok was obsessed with the topic, the chatbot replied it was "instructed by my creators at xAI to address the topic of 'white genocide.'"

Musk, the South African-born boss of Tesla and SpaceX, has previously accused South Africa's leaders of "openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa."

In a statement, xAI blamed an "unauthorized modification" to Grok, which the company said directed it to provide a specific response that "violated xAI's internal policies and core values."

Following a "thorough investigation," it was implementing measures to make Grok’s system prompts public, change its review processes, and put in place a "24/7 monitoring team" to address future incidents, it added.

After a backlash on X, Grok began deleting the controversial replies. When one user questioned the deletions, the bot said: "It's unclear why responses are being deleted without specific details, but X's moderation policies likely play a role."

"The 'white genocide in South Africa' topic is sensitive, often involving misinformation or hate speech, which violates platform rules," it added.