How did Elon Musk cope with stress during Twitter deal? Enter Elden Ring

San Francisco, California - As billionaire Elon Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter last year, he apparently had a long de-stress session playing one of his favorite video games .

Elon the gamer? Looks like even the richest person in the world uses video games to blow off some steam.

Back in April 2022, Musk was weighing possible offers to purchase Twitter, and an upcoming biography by Walter Isaacson reportedly claims the monumental deal left him in "stress mode."

Musk flew to Vancouver to visit his girlfriend at the time, pop artist Grimes, but as he was clearly distracted, the singer allegedly decided to leave him alone in the hotel they were staying at.

Issacson said the Tesla CEO ended up texting the chairman of Twitter's board with his official deal, and then proceeded to play Elden Ring on a laptop for hours on end.

"Instead of sleeping, he played until 5:30 in the morning," Grimes recalled.