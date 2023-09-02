How did Elon Musk cope with stress during Twitter deal? Enter Elden Ring
San Francisco, California - As billionaire Elon Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter last year, he apparently had a long de-stress session playing one of his favorite video games.
Elon the gamer? Looks like even the richest person in the world uses video games to blow off some steam.
Back in April 2022, Musk was weighing possible offers to purchase Twitter, and an upcoming biography by Walter Isaacson reportedly claims the monumental deal left him in "stress mode."
Musk flew to Vancouver to visit his girlfriend at the time, pop artist Grimes, but as he was clearly distracted, the singer allegedly decided to leave him alone in the hotel they were staying at.
Issacson said the Tesla CEO ended up texting the chairman of Twitter's board with his official deal, and then proceeded to play Elden Ring on a laptop for hours on end.
"Instead of sleeping, he played until 5:30 in the morning," Grimes recalled.
What is Elden Ring, and what makes it so special to Elon Musk?
Elden Ring, released in February 2022, is a hack n' slash RPG game that is considered by many critics to be one of the best games to come out in recent years.
Musk has repeatedly sung its praises on X, Twitter's new name following his rebranding of the company, describing it as "incredible" and "some of the most beautiful art ever created."
Much like the job he eventually took on buying and being CEO of a social media site, Elden Ring is well known for being incredibly difficult and unforgiving, throwing players into a brutal, yet beautiful world of fantasy and horror. Players fail and die – a lot – and are forced back to the beginning of stages to either get back to where they left off or start from scratch.
For Musk, it must have been quite the meditative session to mentally prepare him for one of the most difficult projects he has ever taken on in X.
Apparently just a few hours after his epic binge gaming session, Musk shared to the world on April 14, "I made an offer."
Cover photo: Collage: BANDAI NAMCO & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP